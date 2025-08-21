8.8.2025.RSU. Giornata di formazione nazionale ultima modifica: 2025-08-21T08:59:05+02:00 da
|Cookie
|Durata
|Descrizione
|d
|3 months
|Quantserve sets this cookie to anonymously track information on how visitors use the website.
|_gat
|1 minute
|This cookie is installed by Google Universal Analytics to restrain request rate and thus limit the collection of data on high traffic sites.
GILDA VENEZIA - Associazione Professionale GILDA degli INSEGNANTI - Federazione Gilda Unamswebmaster: Fabio Barina